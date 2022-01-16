Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,030.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $390.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $311.03 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

