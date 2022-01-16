Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $142.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,312,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after buying an additional 286,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.15. 421,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,463. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -288.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.49.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

