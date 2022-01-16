PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of PAR opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,550,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,731,000.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.