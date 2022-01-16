Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,789.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,894.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,798.63. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

