Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $155.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.49. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.