Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.30. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.59 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

