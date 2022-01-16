Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

