Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $281,635,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,409,000 after buying an additional 2,232,992 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.64.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

