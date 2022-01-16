Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $230.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.96 and a 200-day moving average of $245.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.