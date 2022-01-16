ParkinGo Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $839.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,045.70 or 1.00113817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00100764 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00032754 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00038003 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.54 or 0.00724565 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.