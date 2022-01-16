Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $52.03 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $157.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

