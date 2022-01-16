Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Trading Down 4.5%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) shares dropped 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.43). Approximately 1,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.45).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.50.

Parsley Box Group Company Profile (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

