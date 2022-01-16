PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $255.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.41.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $178.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.68. PayPal has a 52 week low of $175.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

