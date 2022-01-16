PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.09.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBF traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

