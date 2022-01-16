Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTU. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BTU opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.43. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $3,091,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock worth $3,683,446 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

