Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $168.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 21.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.53. 393,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.23. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $94.47 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

