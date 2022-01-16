Pennon Group Plc (PEGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on April 20th

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2734 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.