PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $1,042,800.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $68.90 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

