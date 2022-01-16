PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $1,042,800.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00.
- On Thursday, November 18th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00.
Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $68.90 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.
PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
