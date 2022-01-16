Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,450 shares during the period. Pentair makes up about 1.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Pentair worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pentair by 155.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

