Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of PEBO opened at $33.60 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $949.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

