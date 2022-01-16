Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 605.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Performance Food Group worth $164,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,310 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

