Persimmon’s (PSN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,648 ($35.94) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.36) to GBX 2,897 ($39.32) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.92) to GBX 3,580 ($48.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.69) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Persimmon to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($40.72) to GBX 2,500 ($33.94) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.34) to GBX 3,410 ($46.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,186.58 ($43.25).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,549 ($34.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,767.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,797.47. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,476 ($33.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($44.41).

In other news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq acquired 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,468.51).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

