Perth Mint Gold Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $1,832.54 or 0.04247954 BTC on major exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $723.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

