Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 622.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 75,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 398,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.81.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.