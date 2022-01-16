PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

