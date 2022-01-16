Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pigeon from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of PGENY opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

