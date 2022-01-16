Pinkcoin (PINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $226.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $958,969.98 and approximately $226.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00320614 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009978 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003070 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,304,808 coins and its circulating supply is 434,044,372 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

