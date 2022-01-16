Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $119.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,941,000 after purchasing an additional 229,162 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

