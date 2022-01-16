Piper Sandler Lowers Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $137.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.00.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $89.98 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.59.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,556,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 224,773 shares of company stock worth $22,675,295 and have sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

