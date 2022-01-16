Pitcairn Co. Acquires 232 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.82. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.