Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.