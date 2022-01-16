Pitcairn Co. Sells 12,755 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of STAG opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

