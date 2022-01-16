Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,559 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after buying an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,960 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,191 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

