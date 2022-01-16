Pitcairn Co. Sells 32 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $325.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

