PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.05 Million

Analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will announce $70.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $70.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $288.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $293.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $348.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $60,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.46. 269,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

