Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 914.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,787,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after buying an additional 116,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.