PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 13.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $254.76 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of -0.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

