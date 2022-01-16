PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period.

VSGX stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $65.88.

