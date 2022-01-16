PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $584,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 645,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 38,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 14.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.26.

NYSE PSTG opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.