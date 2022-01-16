PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $634,000 Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

