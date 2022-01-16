PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,745 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 897.5% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 71.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $1,359,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,043 shares of company stock worth $19,227,844. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMAR stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

