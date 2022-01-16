Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the December 15th total of 340,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,094,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:POAHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 250,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,283. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

