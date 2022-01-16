PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $181,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $65.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

