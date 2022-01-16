Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.73

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$129.73 and traded as low as C$120.50. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$121.89, with a volume of 40,032 shares traded.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$129.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.6000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 90.50%.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

