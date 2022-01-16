Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.20

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.20 and traded as high as C$18.15. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$18.07, with a volume of 895,705 shares traded.

PVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares downgraded Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$184.88 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

