Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 151,133 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,133 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $27,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

