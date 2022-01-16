Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $244.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FLT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

