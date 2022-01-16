Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $27,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Ciena by 150.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,098 shares of company stock worth $2,411,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

