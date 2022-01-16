Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 971,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $26,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

