Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.26 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $26,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 795.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 217,599 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

